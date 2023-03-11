Despite ice center next door, Promenade Mall won't say if changes are on the way

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Oilers announced WeStreet Credit Union will sponsor its planned ice center and entertainment venue under construction next to Tulsa Promenade Mall.

While it’s the biggest development on the property in years, we wanted to know if Promenade has any plans to complement the project.

“There’s a lot of demand (for hockey), and we just need a place to play," Oilers owner Andy Scurto said during the center's name unveiling Friday.

"We need more ice. We need more of that. So that’s what the new center’s going to bring us.”

Scurto hopes to complete construction at the old Macy’s next to the mall in October, also offering youth leagues and a restaurant covering two floors.

“And just bring a lot of entertainment value to the city of Tulsa. And we really think that’s gonna do a great job of bringing more economy to the city of Tulsa,” he said.

Despite that economic boost to the already-busy area, a place not busy is Promenade Mall itself.

The vast majority of its stores -- including all of its second floor — have closed down in recent years. Dillards remains open.

One customer new to the area was surprised to learn the mall use to be a top weekend attraction.

“I was kind of confused that we have a parking ramp here, but we don’t even got the bottom part filled in with cars. That’s what I was tripping about,” Takoda Rudolph told 2 News.

A promenade representative said it couldn’t comment on any future changes, but did clarify the WeStreet Ice Center won’t be affiliated with the mall in any way.

Rudolph said he wonders if the mall is worth coming back to.

“There was like 30 people at max I had seen, only. Everything was dead.”

Still, it won’t be long before the new ice center opens its doors, bringing new life to the west side of the property.

“We have a goal of having a thousand kids playing youth hockey next season," Scurto said.

2 News also reached out to Kohan Retail Investment Group which owns Promenade, but didn’t immediately hear back.

