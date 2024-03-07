State Supreme Court clears way for SQ 832 to reach ballot

TULSA, Okla. — A minimum wage of $15 per hour could become a reality in Oklahoma as soon as 2029. State Question 832 would gradually increase the state's minimum wage. A modest increase up to $9 per hour at first, all the way up to the $15 mark.

2 News met with Green Country small business owners who say they would have to balance their bottom line and their compassion.

"Small businesses would just have a really hard time doing that," Diane Gloden, owner of the "Little Bit of Country" boutique in Sapulpa said.

She has run the boutique for 35 years. The decades-long track record speaks to its success. Part of what has kept her going is that she doesn’t have any paid help; just some friends who like to come around for the fun of it. Gloden does not even pay herself.

Neither does Donya Matheson, owner of the Whimsical Willow Boutique and Spa. She does employ some part-time workers, mainly high school kids. She pays them over the minimum. Otherwise, she predicts, she could not garner any help.

"It’s hard to compete with Tulsa, obviously, and these young kids, especially that work part time, they will run to Tulsa for fifty cents or a dollar an hour more," Matheson said.

Matheson’s employees make $9-17 per hour. At least $1.75 over the minimum wage. State Question 832 would change that. The Oklahoma Supreme Court cleared the way for it to make it on the ballot, if petitioners can get enough signatures.

The state chamber is not happy with the decision, saying in a statement,

"We look forward to a vigorous campaign to educate Oklahomans about the disastrous policy that will crush working families through price increases on the heels of record inflation and put corner stores and family farms out of business.”

Amber England, a spokesperson for Raise The Wage Oklahoma, disagrees saying it will help small businesses thrive.

"Employees are more satisfied, they show up to work more," England said.

What if the minimum wage does increase? How would owners like Matheson manage?

"That cost is going to be carried over to the customer," Matheson said.

Gloden and Matheson have a bottom line, but also compassion, knowing it is an expensive world.

"It’s just hard. To support not only just yourself but your family," Gloden said, "If you have car payments, if you own your own home I can’t imagine anybody being able to survive on minimum wage," Gloden said.

The possible increase will be in the hands of Oklahoma voters if petitioners succeed on getting it on the ballot.

