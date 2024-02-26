State Senator Tom Woods calls LGBTQ+ members "filth," Pro Tem Treat responds

TAHLEQUEH, Okla. — Oklahoma State Senator Tom Woods' comments are being questioned after he called the LGBTQ+ community "filth" while on a panel at a Tahlequah Public Forum.

The comment was prompted after a woman asked the panel about the state legislation against the LGBTQ+ community.

She also mentioned the recent death of the 16-year-old Owasso student,Nex Benedict, according to The Tahlequah Daily Press.

The newspaper was at the forum and recorded Woods' comments.

“We are a Republican state, a supermajority, in the House and Senate. I represent a constituency that doesn’t want that filth in Oklahoma. We are a religious state, and we are going to fight it to keep that filth out of the state of Oklahoma because we are a Christian state. We are a moral state,” Woods said

In the audio recording, mixed reactions are heard as some in attendance cheered while others were heard questioning the statement.

Other state officials were on the panel alongside Woods. State Rep. David Hardin (R-District 86), State Sen. Blake “Cowboy” Stephens (R-District 3) and State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton (R-District 9), also spoke on the woman's questions.

Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat said he spoke with Woods after the comments.

“Senator Woods and I have spoken, and I made it clear that his remarks were reprehensible and inappropriate,” Pro Tem Treat said. “I am of the belief that all people are image-bearers of God and deserve to be treated with dignity and respect. His remarks were not in any way reflective of myself, the Senate Republican caucus, Senate leadership or the Senate overall. In my opinion, he had a serious lapse of judgment and it has distracted from the mission and good work we are attempting to advance on behalf of all Oklahomans.”

