State Board of Education to vote on Tulsa Public School's accreditation

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma's State Board of Education will vote on Aug. 24 to decide if Tulsa Public Schools' will keep its status as an accredited school district.

This vote brings to a head a year-long battle between the district and the state.

In July of 2022, TPS's accreditation was demoted after the state board decided 4-2 that the district violated HB 1775, which prohibits teaching that one race or sex is inherently superior to another, causing a student to feel guilty or uncomfortable because of their race or gender, or teaching that anyone is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive.

A professional development session on implicit bias for teachers only prompted the demotion.

The board voted for a more severe penalty than recommended, ultimately demoting TPS to "accreditation with warning" instead of "accreditation with deficiency." "Accreditation with warning" means a school site fails to meet one or more of the standards and seriously detracts from the quality of the school’s educational program.



Previous coverage >>> TPS Accreditation Fight

This vote was held under State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister. She voted against demoting TPS's accreditation.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters took office on Jan. 9, 2023.

