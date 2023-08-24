'Don't test me': State Board of Education maintains TPS' accreditation with scathing warning

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Department of Education voted unanimously to maintain Tulsa Public Schools' accreditation.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters said Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist "had to go" and called her performance abysmal. He thanked the TPS board for taking this step, which Walters said he required.



"I have been clear that I'm not interested in a 5-year plan or a 10-year plan," Walters said.

He said the district needs to see significant change this year.

"They now have a leader who ran their district into the ground out of the way," he said.

He said if change is not made this year, all options are on the table to fix the district.

"I say this to the local board; do not test me," he said.

When discussing the school's accreditation, the main focus was the alleged embezzlement and poor record keeping. TPS maintains that the embezzlement only involved one person, and the issue has been resolved.

The SBOE's lawyer said the issue goes deeper than just one person and claims the school has not maintained proper internal controls on spending.

Pastor and TPS board member Jennettie Marshall spoke to the board ahead of the vote in support of interim Superintendent Dr. Ebony Johnson. She said she believes in her and respects her for stepping in at such a difficult time for the district.

Marshall also said Johnson promised to maintain full transparency for the district to the state.

TPS board president Stacey Woolley also spoke before the vote.

She pleaded with the board to call off all of the attacks on the district. She brought up the two bomb threats at Union Public Schools in one week and said it stems from the rhetoric Walters is spreading.

She also asked the board to maintain truth and fact, calling out Walters' claim that 65% of TPS schools are failing.

"That's simply not true," Woolley said.

Walters approved the accreditation with deficiencies with a scathing warning to the TPS board, saying the issues with accountability and failing schools have to be fixed.

"If they don't fix their problems, I will," Walters said.

The board decided to require a monthly update from the district on their progress to meet those goals.

Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum released this statement about the vote.

"I attended today’s meeting of the Oklahoma State Board of Education, and am grateful for their accreditation of Tulsa Public Schools for the coming academic year. I was impressed by the dialogue between State and Tulsa school board members, and believe both share the same aspirations for high achievement in Tulsa Public Schools," Bynum said.

"Good will result from today’s meeting for Tulsa students, their families, and our teachers. I want to thank all of the board members involved. The City of Tulsa stands ready to offer any assistance we can in support of this partnership," he said.

