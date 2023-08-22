Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist stepping down

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist is stepping down.

TPS released a statement Tuesday night confirming her resignation.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum thanked Gist for her service to TPS:

I am incredibly grateful for the service of my friend, Dr. Deborah Gist, to our community.



Throughout her time as Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Gist took on some of the greatest challenges facing Tulsa students - from substandard teacher pay that makes it difficult for us to compete with other states, to student safety amidst the greatest public health crisis in our city’s history.



She was always willing to speak truth to power on behalf of the children she has dedicated her life to serving. On their behalf, and on behalf of our city, I want to thank Dr. Gist for all she has done for Tulsa.

This is a developing story.

