TPS board unanimously approves Superintendent Deborah Gist's departure

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Public School Board unanimously approved Superintendent Deborah Gist's departure as she chose to step down from her current position. She will remain as superintendent until September 15.

Wednesday the TPS Board of Education held a special session to vote on her resignation. The board agreed to the mutual separation following the consistent attacks Gist has faced from state leaders.



The board went into a second executive session where they will vote on Ebony Johnson stepping in as interim superintendent.

The State Board of Education will vote Thursday morning on the status of TPS's accreditation.



