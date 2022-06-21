Tulsans Speak Up at TPS Board Meeting

TULSA, Okla. — A full room at Tulsa Public School's Boardroom as many showed up to address the district's relationship with the LGBTQ community after one board member shared at least one controversial Facebook post.

Eleven people signed up a week ago to speak on the topic. Each one was given five minutes.

The public comments were scheduled after Laura Bellis raised concerns about social media posts made by District 4 Representative, E'Lana Ashley.

Ashley shared a meme on her Facebook. The meme stated that American third graders were academically behind students in China and India because they were learning about same sex-relationships.

Tonight, many speakers raised their voice to ask the board to provide a safer environment for LGBTQ students.

One speaker encouraged the board to hear directly from the students themselves.

Bellis urged the board to consider engaging in training that comes from a place of understanding as they make decisions that impact their students.

Another speaker shared his personal experience and said a safe environment for LGBTQ youth students is key to suicide prevention.

Many in attendance showed up in support of Representative E'Lana Ashley, including Oklahoma's Secretary of Education, Ryan Walters.

In a statement Walters shared on twitter in part, "It has come to my attention that a left wing mob is targeting E'Lana Ashley for diversity, equity, and inclusion training due to pressure from outside racial groups. It would be unacceptable for the Tulsa School Board of Education to require or even entertain this type of targeting of a duty elected school board member."

The statement then concluded with Secretary Walters asking the board to not take into consideration the remarks made by those advocating for the LGBTQ community when making their decision.

