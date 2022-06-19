Suspect in custody after fatal shooting in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa police officers responded to a Quik Trip at 220 N. Gilcrease Museum Road for reports of a shooting.

When authorities arrived on scene, they found a black male on the east side of the building.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics.

Police found several shell casings in the parking lot from a .223 caliber weapon.

While on scene, police dispatch received a call from the suspect saying he would turn himself in.

Officers took the suspect into custody and found the weapon in the suspect's car.

This is an active investigation, we will update as more information becomes available.

