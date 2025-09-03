Standing ovation for 'no drama' board of education meeting

OKLAHOMA CITY — State Superintendent Ryan Walters was a no-show at the Sept. 3 special board of education meeting. He cited the need to focus on the outcomes of students, but there has been a lot of contention between him and the board.

The special meeting was called by the board after he canceled last week’s meeting.

It began promptly at 10:00 a.m. Acting Chairman Mike Tinney said he was hoping to host the shortest board of education meeting in history. It was adjourned at 10:07 a.m. and board members received a standing ovation.

“I’m so happy it was professional, no drama,” said Sean Cummings, a vocal critic of Walters. “Everyone needs to get back to the seriousness of 700,000 children in our purview.”

According to an OSDE employee, Walters sent this email to board members before the meeting:

Former State Representative Mark McBride says he wished he would have had more support from former House Speaker (and current gubernatorial candidate) Charles McCall to investigate Walters.

“This is the way board members should be conducted, just taking care of business and no political theater,” said McBride. “This is about the kids, not the superintendent and his reign of terror.”

The meeting was held at the state capitol with no logistical help from Walters. The board thanked a host of state agencies, including the Secretary of State and the Attorney General’s Office, for making it happen.

The board voted to appoint its own attorney, Ryan Leonard.

Not only was it the first meeting after an investigation launched into Walters allegedly having nudity on a TV during executive session, but also the first meeting held in a room large enough to fit the spectators.

When held at the nearby Hodge building, most of the public has to sit in the hallway. Walters has refused to move to a bigger space.

While Attorney General Gentner Drummond’s office helped coordinate the special meeting, he delivered some harsh words about the attorney the board voted to hire.

In a statement, Drummond called Leonard “politically connected,” and stated, in part, “while Mr. Leonard may be a talented plaintiff’s attorney and has counseled the governor, he is woefully inadequate to serve as general counsel for the state board of education.

