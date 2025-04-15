Special education teachers offered $20k signing bonus in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — On April 14, the Oklahoma State Department of Education announced they're offering special education teachers a signing bonus up to $20,000.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters said special education teachers are the toughest positions to fill.

However, this came after the state forced some teachers to return their bonuses in 2024.

2 News went to 41st and Riverside, where people like Destinee Carwile approved the signing bonuses.

"Anyone who can come and help is great," said Carwile.

Dianna Gibson also agreed with Carwile's thoughts.

"Wonderful option for people who have chosen that as their field," said Gibson.

State Superintendent Walters said the money is for special education teachers who taught out of state in the 2024–2025 school year and were hired to teach in Oklahoma. There is also a 10,000-signing bonus for newly certified special ed teachers entering their first year.

Walters said the program is projected to bring up to 110 special education teachers into Oklahoma.

However, in January 2024, 2 News Anchor Erin Christy reported that four of the 522 teacherswho received signing bonuses were forced to pay the money back.

2 News asked Walters what was in place this time to ensure the money was going to the people who qualified.

"Making sure every applicant has gone through that rigorous process. Making sure that everybody is who they say they are and accurate resumes," said Walters.

Gibson said she's glad the state leaders are trying to create a better education system.

"Great emphasis on that and more help our students who struggle," said Gibson.

Applications will be postedhere.

