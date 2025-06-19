Minor injuries after truck hits bridge in Vinita

VINITA, Okla. — Eastbound 1-44 and the Will Rogers Turnpike is down to one lane after a fiery crash near Vinita.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said there were only minor injuries in the crash.
A semi truck was coming off the Will Rogers Turnpike when it hit the bridge over US-60.
OHP said the truck exploded after hitting the bridge. A portion of the truck is on the Will Rogers Turnpike, and the other portion is on US-60.
Expect delays in the area.
