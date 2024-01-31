State Superintendent Ryan Walters holds news conference to target journalists

TULSA, Okla. — The sole purpose in State Superintendent Ryan Walters hosting a news conference at the state capitol Wednesday was to make misinformation allegations toward the journalists.

“I believe these efforts from the press of lying to Oklahomans, lying to viewers, lying to readers is a disservice to Oklahoma,” said Walters.

The comments stem from reports that teachers were ordered to pay back teacher bonuses through his Teacher Bonus Program.

522 received various amounts up to $50,000. Walters said the media inaccurately reported nine teachers were contacted to return the bonuses months after receiving them.



He said Thursday there are only four teachers impacted. News reporters Beth Wallis, State Impact Oklahoma, and Jennifer Palmer, Oklahoma Watch, collaborated and broke the story.

“That is not what the department [of Education] said when we were in constant contact with them during the reporting of the story,” said Wallis. “I mean, we have the emails—it’s in writing. They identified those teachers had been issued clawback letters and there nine teachers that had been issued clawback letters and that is from the department itself.”

Whether that number has changed is unclear, but Palmer said the story was thoroughly vetted.

“There is a lot that went into this—significant amount of time and I stand by it one-hundred percent,” said Palmer.

Reporters, including 2 News, asked Walters repeatedly to specify an inaccurate report but we were given generalities instead.

“I still don’t know what the dispute is about at this point,” said Palmer.

One of the teachers asked to pay back $50,000 is Kay Bojorquez. She filed a defamation lawsuit seeking $75,000 in damages claiming Walters publicly and knowingly accused her of lying.

“It really honestly infuriates me,” said Bojorquez. “Anyone in a role of authority, you should be settle the example. Calling people names without merit is not OK.”

Bojorquez, a single mother, said the attention and stress of potentially paying back money she no longer has is causing panic attacks.

“I have a really small circle and I am struggling with all of this,” she explained. “This is a lot for me.

Attorneys amended the lawsuit Wednesday to add a second teacher to it, Kristina Stadelman. She found out the same week she gave birth to a baby boy that she would be ordered to pay back $50,000.

Both teachers claim they thought they met requirements and provided accurate work history.

Walters said the details of the contract are misunderstood and that teachers should have knows the terms of it. The lawsuit claims it is the error of the Oklahoma State Department of Education and that the teachers should not have to pay the money back.

