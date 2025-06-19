DOWNTOWN SHOOTING: Multiple people shot near Crybaby Hill

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after mass shooting in downtown Tulsa.

Police said 50-100 people gathered in the area of 13th and Lawton around 1:30 a.m. for a party in a parking lot.

Witnesses told police that multiple people fired shots, hitting four people. Three are non-life-threatening, but one person is in critical condition.

Police said several people called police about a large group partying near an AirBNB and near the QuikTrip at 15th and Denver.

"We got several calls throughout the night of a large crowd of people partying at an AirBNB. I also received calls at the QuikTrip at 15th and Denver of upwards of 50 people partying in the parking lot. We think it’s all related," said TPD Lieutenant Justin Oxford.

Police said the scene spanned around three blocks, with four focus areas.

Lt. Oxford said it's been a challenge getting information about what led to the shooting.

"Right now, the victims that we have are uncooperative. Our crime gun detectives will follow up in the morning, once we have a little more information," said Lt. Oxford.

Tulsa police said they are searching for multiple shooters.

2 News Oklahoma has a crew on the scene and will update as we learn more.

