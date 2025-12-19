Sooners return to College Football Playoffs for first time since 2019 to host Alabama Crimson Tide

NORMAN, Okla. — The Oklahoma Sooners are back in the College Football Playoffs for the first time since 2019, facing off against the Alabama Crimson Tide tonight at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman.

Sooner fans are getting pumped for this showdown. OU has momentum on their side, having defeated the Crimson Tide in their last two matchups.

While Oklahoma holds the edge in recent meetings, Alabama is no stranger to the College Football Playoffs. Tonight marks their ninth appearance in the tournament.

For fans who can't make it to Norman for the game, the OU Club of Tulsa is hosting a watch party at We Street Ice Center, offering an alternative way to experience the excitement.

"You don't have to be a member of the club to be a part of our parties though. We welcome anybody who is a Sooner fan to join us in the festivities," said Julia Courcier, OU Club of Tulsa president. "I would advise to get here early. Kickoff is at 7. So we'll start setting up about 6. If you want a good seat with the big screen, you should be here early. But there is plenty of room here at the We Street to see the game from the multiple different screens and seating arrangements that they have."

The stage is set for these two SEC teams, who have only lost a combined three SEC match-ups between them this season. The 7 p.m. kickoff promises to deliver playoff-caliber intensity as both programs vie for advancement in the College Football playoff.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

