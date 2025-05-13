Watch Now
Some Pryor residents ready for $300M ammunition plant

PRYOR, Okla. — The town of Pryor received some big news on May 12 that a $300 million ammunition manufacturing plant is expected to come to MidAmerica Industrial Park later this year.

CBC Global Ammunition is one of the largest ammunition manufacturers in the world.

2 News wanted to get local reaction to the announcement.

"Exciting, lots of new opportunities for the town of Pryor,” Elizabeth Stafford, a lifelong resident of Pryor said when we asked her about the announcement.

This hopeful sentiment follows the town's mixed history with new businesses. In recent years, Pryor has seen notable companies like Canoo—focused on electric vehicles—fail after declaring bankruptcy in 2024. Additionally, Panasonic backed out of prospective plans to establish a facility in the area in 2023.

We asked Stafford how she felt about the possibility of the plant not even opening.

"I'm, of course, hopeful that this is going to come through. The others you can't compare because they had other problems,” Stafford said.

State incentives play a significant role in the development of the new facility. According to the agreement, CBC Global Ammunition could receive $5 million from the state if it employs 100 full-time workers, each earning at least $55,000, by March 2030.

Additionally, another $5 million may be granted once the company invests $200 million at the MidAmerica Industrial Park by December 2030.

Selena Caywood, a hairstylist in the town, says the investment could work if used properly.

"If the company coming in can look at the issues within that company and try to, like, build on it instead of waste it essentially,” Caywood said.

One thing Stafford and Caywood agree on is that they want what is best for Pryor.

"Someone has a problem. It's a whole community's problem,” Stafford said.

"I think it'll help build up the community and bring in more people and more businesses,” Caywood said.

