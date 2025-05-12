Ammunition manufacturer to build $300M facility at MidAmerica Industrial Park

PRYOR, Okla. — A new $300 million investment is coming to the MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor, according to the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.

One of the world's largest ammunition manufacturers, CBC Global Ammunition, planned a new facility at the industrial park, which could create around 350 jobs.

“Oklahoma is so excited that CBC USA is going to make its home here,” said Governor Kevin Stitt. “Because of our business-friendly policies, our support of law enforcement and the Second Amendment, and our unbeatable logistical advantage, it is a no-brainer for companies to choose our state. I’m thrilled to welcome the CBC team here, and I can’t wait to watch them grow here in Oklahoma.”

CBC creates military and civilian ammunition for portable weapons and is a key supplier to the United States military and allied forces across the globe.

“We are thrilled to bring our new manufacturing operations to Oklahoma,” said Fabio Mazzaro, President of CBC and board member of CBC Global Ammunition. “This facility will be a cornerstone for our future growth in the world’s most important market for small caliber ammunition. With in-house production of all components, propellant and critical energetic raw materials we envisage to build an industry-leading and fully vertically integrated company. We believe that the region’s supportive business environment makes Oklahoma an ideal location for CBC USA.”

The new facility will sit on more than 550 acres. The ground breaking is expected in the fourth quarter of 2025, according to the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.

You can read the full agreement here.

