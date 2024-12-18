Watch Now
Canoo furloughs 82 employees, idles Oklahoma factories

JUSTIN, TX — The electric vehicle company Canoo announced on Dec. 18 that it's furloughing Oklahoma employees and idling its factories in the state.

In 2021, the company committed to building a factor in Pryor, which is one of the factories that will temporarily cease production.

Canoo said in a press release that it's furloughing 82 employees, both salaried and hourly. 2 News is working to learn how many people Canoo employs in total.

The company said it made the decision as it "works to finalize securing the capital necessary to move forward with its operations."

“We regret having to furlough our employees, especially during the holidays, but we have no choice at this point. We are hopeful that we will be able to bring them back to work soon," the company said.

Check back here later for more updates.

