SOLD: Thorpe family buys Jim Thorpe's Yale home from Oklahoma Historical Society

YALE, Okla. — The Oklahoma Historical Society sold the Jim Thorpe Home in Yale to the Thorpe Family Foundation on July 25.

Jim Thorpe is known for being one of Oklahoma's most decorated Olympians, as well as playing professional baseball and football.

Thorpe was born in 1887 and lived in a one-bedroom cabin with 11 brothers and sisters. So, the home in Yale was a big step up for the athlete.

Oklahoma Historical Society

Thorpe bought the home in 1917 and lived there until 1923. The OHS acquired the house in 1968.

OHS said that over the years, funding and resources to operate the home have dwindled, and deferred maintenance issues have grown.

Oklahoma Historical Society

The OHS continued to own the home and property while the Jim Thorpe Memorial Foundation provided staffing and covered other daily operational expenses with some financial assistance from the OHS.

In 2023, Thorpe’s grandchildren took a renewed interest in the home.

On July 25, the two parties signed paperwork to officially sell the Jim Thorpe Home to the foundation.

Oklahoma Historical Society

Thorpe's legacy runs deep in Oklahoma. He was the first Native American to win a gold medal at the Olympics, earning medals in pentathlon and decathlon.

In his professional sports career, he played on six NFL teams. He also played six seasons of Major League Baseball in between 1913 and 1919.

AP Photo This is an undated photo of Jim Thorpe in a baseball uniform. Jim Thorpe has been reinstated as the sole winner of the 1912 Olympic pentathlon and decathlon — nearly 110 years after being stripped of those gold medals for violations of strict amateurism rules of the time. The International Olympic Committee confirmed that an announcement was planned later Friday, July 15, 2022.

Thorpe even has a town in Pennsylvania named after him — Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania.

The Associated Press ranked him as the "greatest athlete" from the first 50 years of the 20th century. The Pro Football Hall of Fame inducted him as part of its inaugural class in 1963.

The Great Depression sadly brought an end to Thorpe's sports career. He struggled to earn a living after that and worked odd jobs. He suffered from alcoholism and his last years were spent in poverty with failing health.

He was married three times and had eight children. He passed away in 1953.

