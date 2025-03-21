Smoke from Jenks mulch fire creates concerns for residents

JENKS, Okla. — It's been five days since a mulch pile at Gem Dirt, a local soil supplier in Jenks, caught fire. Since then, concerns about heavy smoke and air quality have also billowed out of the nearby communities.

“Most everything around it is dirt, so I don't think it will spread too much, but once the wind picked up you don’t know what it’s carrying," said Ryan Reynolds.

She and Johnathan Housley live in the neighborhood just a street over from Gem Dirt.

They were out of town when the fire started, but came back the next day.

“Throughout the day, the more ashes started flying around and it just got more concerning from there," said Reynolds.

2 News crews went out to the mulch pile two days after the fire, after calls came in to the newsroom questioning the heavy smoke covering Highway 75. That's when Housley said he realized something was going on.

"Driving on 75 going back into Jenks, they had the cop car there directing people, but yeah, it was pretty smokey you could hardly see in front of you," said Housley. "Yesterday it wasn't as bad. This is our first time to actually be able to get out into the neighborhood and walk in the last few days really."

The Jenks Fire Department has been monitoring the situation all week, on standby in case they need to put out any new flames. That has at least put Housley's mind at ease.

Even still, the pair have been limiting their time outside because of how heavy and potent the smoke has been.

“We noticed the smell first of all, and as we got more into the neighborhood, where were at like we can look over by the ponds and you couldn’t see the trees across the pond the smoke was so thick.”

While 2 News couldn't get clarification from the Jenks fire chief, TFD's Andy Little clarified the difficulties fire crews can face fighting a mulch fire.

Deep-seated Smoldering

Mulch is porous and can retain heat deep within a pile. Once a fire starts, it can smolder for long durations beneath the surface, even if the top appears to be extinguished.

Limited Water Penetration

Water runs off the mulch surface rather than soaking deep into the material. This can make it hard to cool the fire at its core, allowing hot spots to persist and reignite.

Little explained mulch comprises wood chips and organic debris, which can produce sustained combustion. The decomposition of organic matter can generate enough heat to cause spontaneous combustion, especially in large piles.

So, while fire crews and the soil team have been dousing the area as much as possible, Little said it will take time for the entire situation to be under control.

