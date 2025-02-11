SMALL SCHOOL, BIG BOND: Avant P.S. proposing bonds worth $800k

AVANT, Okla. — Leaders at Avant Public School are asking voters to pass two bonds, totaling $800,000.

PROP 1



$735,000

Funds the following projects

Replacing failing exterior doors Making repairs to flooring around the school building Replacing tables in the cafeteria Replacing the cafeteria’s milk cooler



PROP 2

$65,000

Funds the purchase of a full-size SUV for the school’s motor fleet.

2 News traveled to Avant to learn more about the bond.

“I’ve always been heavily involved in the school,” Avant resident Nona Roach said, “I think it’s important and I still have two grandchildren that are in this school.”

Roach cares about the town and its school. While she wants Avant to grow, she sees the positive aspects of its extremely small size.

“[The school staff] know what’s happening at home so that they can really help the kids, you know, just nurture them and really give them what they need,” Roach said.

Even districts so small need some cash to keep it going. School leaders are asking voters to pass two bonds totaling $800,000. Most of that money will go toward keeping the school’s only building in shape.

“It was built in 1939 and we want it to last so much longer,” Superintendent Chad Joice said, “As a small district we can’t financially just handle some of the costs that go into construction.”

Roach says the school’s cafeteria is vital.

“We have a lot of poverty here, [sometimes] breakfast and lunch is all they get,” Roach said.

Joice says the SUV would allow district staff to take small groups of students on trips without using a miniature bus.

The larger bond would last seven years, while SUV’s bond would last five years. Roach hopes APS exists through the life of those bonds.

“It’s always been a concern to us for years and years and years. I hate it that the enrollment’s dropping,” Roach said .

Joice tells 2 News the 2023-24 enrollment totaled 69 students. This school year, the district is down to 51 students.

Though he confirmed enrollment is dropping, he expects Avant Public School to survive.

“I’ve not heard any rumors of the future of the district or anything else,” Joice said, “I would like to think that myself or the school board would know something. I have no reason to believe we’re not gonna continue as a school for years to come.”

The vote is set for Feb. 11. Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

