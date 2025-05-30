Watch Now
Small plane crashes near Tulsa airport

TULSA, Okla. — Multiple agencies are responding after a small plane crashed near the Tulsa International Airport.

The crash happened near 6900 E Virgin Street.

Tulsa police said the aircraft lost power while approaching the airport and tried to make an emergency landing in a field.

Police say the plane hit a power line, which wrapped around the plane and caused it to hit the ground.

The pilot and co-pilot were taken to the hospital with significant injuries.

The power to the traffic lights at Sheridan, Apache, and Virgin was knocked out. The Tulsa International Airport's commercial flight operations were not impacted.

