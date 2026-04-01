SIREN UPDATE: Claremore adjusts timing on outdoor storm sirens

The City of Claremore is making changes to its storm sirens as parts of Green Country are expected to see severe weather this week.

Sirens are activated during a tornado warning to give people outdoors time to seek shelter. Usually, the sirens stay on for the duration of the warning.

Now, Claremore's sirens will only sound once for three minutes per warning. If an additional warning is issued for the same location, the sirens will sound again.

This is an effort from city officials to protect the system and prevent false alarms.

Rogers County Emergency Management encourages those in the area to sign up for free emergency notifications. You can do so here.

Risk for storms on the increase this week

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