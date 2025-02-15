BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Starting Feb. 15, Bartlesville neighbors can apply for financial assistance to repair the sidewalks outside their homes.

The city just announced the launch of the ‘Sidewalk Cost Repair Partnership Program.’

The city says it will help cover the cost of sidewalk repairs exceeding $500 and prioritize projects that enhance public safety and/or preserve infrastructure.

THE PROCESS

Interested applicants must …



Get an estimate of repairs in writing from a contractor.

Retrieve a document proving their ownership of the property.

Snap photos of the damage.

Upload all of the above, in addition to filling out a brief questionnaire at this link.

In Oklahoma, state statute allows municipalities to charge homeowners for sidewalk repairs deemed emergent.

SIDEWALK REPAIRS: Bartlesville offers to help homeowners fix sidewalks outside homes

According to the law, municipalities must contact homeowners, instructing them to repair the sidewalk.

If the homeowner does not respond, the city is allowed to make repairs on its own, then bill the homeowner for the associated costs.

“I think the city should pay for it, it’s on their property,” Steve Arnett, of Bartlesville said.

Arnett says sections of sidewalks outside his home are in disrepair. He is considering applying for assistance from the city.

Applications will close March 15. The city will begin to distribute grants in April.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

