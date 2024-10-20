'Sickening to see': Teen in stolen car causes deadly wreck, sheriff says

ROGERS COUNTY — One woman is dead, and another is in the hospital after a teen driving a stolen car hit them, according to the Rogers County Sheriff's Office.

The wreck happened on Hwy 66 near E 410 Road on Oct. 20 around 11 a.m.

Sheriff Scott Walton said it all started with a pursuit of a stolen car in Vinita.

That pursuit was terminated for safety, and deputies found the car wrecked. However, a second car was stolen near where the first one was wrecked.

At one point, deputies caught the driver on radar going around 100 mph, Walton said.

Deputies attempted to throw out stop sticks to stop the driver, but Walton said the driver veered and almost hit one of the deputies.

The driver, later identified as a 17-year-old from Missouri, eventually pulled out onto Hwy 66 while speeding and hit a mother and daughter driving down the highway.

The daughter, 23-year-old Logan Harrel, passed away from her injuries. Her mother was taken by helicopter to the hospital.

We will provide updates as soon as we learn more.

