TULSA, Okla. — Prayer and hope, they seem to fit together like that final puzzle piece.

Whether you needed groceries, household goods, prayers, or just company, Day of Hope put together a massive celebration for National Day of Prayer.

SERVING UP HOPE: Non-profit serves thousands for National Day of Prayer

“People have fear, right, so it’s like you know what, we can show up and we can be kind and we can be generous and we can be loving," said Mike Guillen, founder of Day of Hope. "So we came out with tons of, like 52 palettes of food, groceries, tennis shoes, house hold goods, just anything you can think that might be able to make life easier.”

Making life easier for thousands of Tulsans.

KJRH

Guillen estimates nearly four thousand folks were served in some capacity, with thousands receiving groceries they may not otherwise get.

And while there were many reasons to attend the joyful celebration, for some, it wasn't just about what they could bring home.

"I just needed to be seen and heard," said Deborah Odioko. "Even if you didn't need anything, even if you didn't need groceries or any material goods, it was just the fact that someone was like 'how are you doing?'"

She and her two little girls were among the crowds, immersing themselves in their community and of course, taking advantage of a few other necessities.

We featured Day of Hope in Positively Oklahoma when they first opened:

Positively Oklahoma: A Day of Hope

“Got prayers, got some household items and personal things like that which is awesome," said Odioko. "Really really amazing that they would be giving out quality items for free so yeah it’s been an awesome day.”

This massive undertaking took 12 non-profits and seven churches coming together to bring Tulsan's things to get them by. Being accessible and out in the community, Guillen said, was important to him.

“We want to come out to the streets and meet people right where they’re at," he said. "We’re kind of in the business of building people.”

KJRH

Guillen said this was kind of a spur-of-the-moment decision — he and his partners planned this gathering in just two weeks.

“We all need a little bit of love, hope and encouragement every now and then so that’s why I’m out here, for that light," said Odioko.

How big this event becomes in the future, Guillen said, is all in God's hands.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

