Senate advances government funding bill, but reopening timeline remains uncertain

TULSA, Okla. — The Senate approved a stopgap funding measure 60-40 late Sunday night, but the government shutdown won't end immediately due to procedural requirements that could delay reopening until Thursday at the earliest.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin explained in a video posted before the vote that Senate passage triggers up to 30 hours of debate time. An additional three of 12 appropriations of funding bills from the House are amended onto the bill, which could mean another 30 hours of debate.

🚨 UPDATE: the U.S. Senate is about to take a KEY procedural vote to END the Schumer Shutdown.



10 Senate Dems have said they’re voting with us. WH is on board.



Here’s a timeline breakdown of what happens next.



Should be a matter of time.👇 pic.twitter.com/ImAc3LNt79 — Markwayne Mullin (@SenMullin) November 10, 2025

"Now, if the Democrats want to yield back the time, we could get all three votes done tonight… the government could be reopened as soon as tomorrow night," Mullin said.

One of those appropriations, SNAP funding, has been cut, as millions of Americans are without SNAP since the shutdown started 41 days ago.

Republicans do agree to vote on the subsidies by early next month. The plan does fund SNAP through September and includes back pay for federal workers.

If the plan becomes law, federal employees like air traffic controllers will get paid again.

If Democrats use all 60 hours of allowed debate time, the government might not reopen until Thursday, according to Mullin.

Once the Senate finalizes the bill, it goes to the House. There, it must now pass the measure, and the president must sign it before the shutdown ends.

However, Senate and House Democrats remain unhappy that an extension of Affordable Care Act premium tax credits is not included in the bill, according to NBC reports. Johnson has declined to promise a vote on extending those subsidies.

The House has been out of session since Sept. 19, and Speaker Mike Johnson has not set a date to bring members back to vote.

If all passes, the bill will fund the government through January 30, 2026.

After the vote passed, Sen. Mullin commented on X.

I’m frustrated that Oklahomans have faced almost six weeks of unnecessary hardship, travel delays, and missed paychecks, but after this important vote, I’m optimistic the Schumer Shutdown will soon come to an end. Senator Markwyane Mullin OK. (R)

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

