Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
3  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

School bus involved in multi-car north Tulsa crash

3300 N PEORIA CRASH
KJRH
3300 N PEORIA CRASH
School bus involved in north Tulsa crash
Posted
and last updated

TULSA, Okla. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus and two other vehicles in north Tulsa.

It happened around 11 on June 17th in the 3300 block of north Peoria. Emergency crews took three patients to a hospital.

2 News crews are on the scene. The school bus involved is a Tulsa Public Schools bus, no students were on the bus at the time. The driver is not injured.

Crews closed the road while they work the crash.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US