School bus involved in multi-car north Tulsa crash

TULSA, Okla. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus and two other vehicles in north Tulsa.

It happened around 11 on June 17th in the 3300 block of north Peoria. Emergency crews took three patients to a hospital.

2 News crews are on the scene. The school bus involved is a Tulsa Public Schools bus, no students were on the bus at the time. The driver is not injured.

Crews closed the road while they work the crash.

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