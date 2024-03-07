Scheels making progress for grand opening

TULSA, Okla. — 250,000 square feet of retail space is coming to Tulsa this fall, and this new development will also create more than 500 jobs.

Scheels, which is currently being built on the west side of Woodland Hills Mall, is slated to open in the fall of 2024.

Kian Kamas, the executive director of Partner Tulsa, is excited about this wave of employment.

"Any time that we can add new quality jobs with an employer who really cares about their employees is something that we celebrate" said Kamas.

Construction is still flowing smoothly to prepare for their October 19 grand opening. Kian said this investment brings in a lot for the local economy.

"It really should attract additional investment into the area and we are hopeful to bring in a tremendous amount of outsider visitors into the city," said Kamas.



Previous story>>> Scheels confirms Tulsa location coming in 2024

Currently, Scheels is looking to fill multiple positions, including a service shop technician, a golf shop manager, and a women's fashion clothing shop manager. More positions look to open every day.

Scheels will also be hosting its career Expo on April 26 and 27 at its career center, located at 7645 E 63rd Street, Suite 400.

Scheels is known for its big Ferris wheel, which will actually go inside Woodland Hills Mall.

Kian said there's something other than just business coming from this investment.

"As a result of this project we were able to put in what's called a tax increment finance district. It's what supports us to bring Scheels here," said Kamas.

So what will this tax increment finance district provide in the long term for the city?

"So over the next 10-15 years, the city will have resources to reinvest in this area," said Kamas.

To apply for Scheels in Tulsa,clickhere for their website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

