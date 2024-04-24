SAVING LIVES: Tulsa group offers free training on the use of Naloxone

TULSA, Okla. — Experts are saying Naloxone should be a staple in Oklahomans' medicine cabinets.

Coming in contact with even a small dose of fentanyl can be dangerous.

With that in mind, Light of Hope, in partnership with Steve Massey of Rogers County Emergency Management, hosted a free training.

They examined the facts around overdose and how to use Naloxone.

Naloxone is administered through the nose, just like nasal spray for allergies. It should be administered immediately after finding someone unresponsive, even before an overdose is confirmed because its use is harmless.

"I think if pharmacies are gonna prescribe opiates, they should be giving out [Naloxone] as well," Massey said.

Naloxone is designed for opioid overdoses, but it is only a "band-aid," in the words of Massey.

It takes just a few minutes to work but only lasts 30 minutes after the dose is given; it is meant to tide people over until they can be admitted to the hospital, where doctors can administer more effective medication.

Light of Hope was created to help parents like Steve Regier, who lost a son to drug addiction

"You go into a total fog. For me, it took a couple of years before I could even rationally think clearly about moving forward," Regier said.

The event was hosted at Southern Hills United Methodist Church. Rev. Tracey Ivey told 2 News they had a break-in last year. Police told her the suspect was under the influence of drugs.

"It was just a wake-up call for us to educate ourselves in case we came in contact with someone that was overdosing."

Ivey said her church is open to any organization wishing to host these types of events. They can be reached at (918) 743-2013.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

