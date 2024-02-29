Sapulpa BBQ restaurant cutting prices to help customers amid inflation

SAPULPA, Okla. — A Sapulpa restaurant is helping customers battle inflation. Boss Hawg Barbecue has lowered prices to help folks afford a nice meal.

Joel Carson's method is low and slow.

The Carsons have been in business on Taft Road in Sapulpa for almost six years, but this week, they decided to cut prices on their menu up to 20 percent.

To many - it's counterintuitive, given their higher-than-normal product costs, but not Carson.

"We're trying to do something proactive for the community and make it more affordable to have a meal with us," Carson said.

2 News caught up with Jonathan Rich, who's encouraging other businesses to follow suit.

"Just look at the numbers again. It's one thing to be greedy and try to take everything for yourself, especially in this economy. But to find out what you can do to help the customer, that's huge right now," Rich said.

The word's out. Lunch hour was packed.

Carson says they noticed a dip in customers going out to eat around October and November of 2023. They say they did not want to see that again, which is one reason they lowered the prices.

Carson says they don't have any reason to change the prices again.

The owners say the quality of meats and portion sizes are staying the same too.

