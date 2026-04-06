SAFE MOVE TULSA: 118 Tulsans housed since launch

TULSA, Okla. — Safe Move Tulsa has housed 118 people since its creation, and Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols calls it a record pace.

The initiative, launched in November 2025, aims to house 1,000 people by the end of 2026.

In February, 2 News Oklahoma reported officials had housed 68 people city-wide.

Most recently, Safe Move Tulsa focused on the downtown area and says an additional 50 people regularly known to sleep on the street have been housed and put on a better path to success.

“Tulsa is proving to the rest of the country, even stubborn, long-term problems are solvable,” said Nichols.

Not all in the homeless community have been living that way long-term. Nichols says 80% of Tulsa’s unhoused can be helped through “rapid exit strategies,” and that focusing on that community is next.

“Rapid exits are short-term interventions that can be resolved quickly, like needing transportation assistance,” said Nichols.

Since Safe Move Tulsa began, five long-term encampments have closed and stayed closed.

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