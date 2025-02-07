'Sad and worried' | Bartlesville student taken into custody after incident involving toy gun at school

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Feelings in Bartlesville are mixed after an alleged incident involving a Hoover Elementary Student and a toy gun.

“A little sad and a little worried,” Hoover parent Jessica Cummings said.

A spokesperson for Bartlesville Public Schools tells 2 News Oklahoma, “some students were reportedly hit by gel balls shot by another student in front of Hoover Elementary.” The student was taken into custody, the statement said.

KJRH A "gel blaster" similar to the one allegedly used in the incident.

Cummings has a son in kindergarten at Hoover. She says the minutes before school starts are a free for all.

“The kids climb up on the walls and they wrestle and they’re running when cars and buses are coming,” Cummings said.

Details of the whole story are fuzzy. 2 News Oklahoma sent a request for the arrest report and requested an interview with Bartlesville Police. BPD did not respond to either request.

Cummings has a simple suggestion for the school to manage kids before the bell rings.

“Have them come sit in the gym. When I was in school I sat in the gym until school started,” Cummings said.

The school’s spokesperson said, “the police department and district attorney make any decisions about arrest or charges based on the circumstances, which are distinct from any disciplinary actions taken by the school district.”

“I actually really love Hoover,” Cummings said, “I love the teachers. We’ve always come to a lot of the activities …. and the teachers are doing the best they can.”

For now the details are unclear, while parents like Cummings want the incident behind them.

“I’m just hoping that nothing like this will ever happen again,” Cummings said.

