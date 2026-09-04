Ryan Bassham, owner of Sand Springs marijuana facility that exploded, jailed without bond

TULSA, Okla. — The owner of a marijuana processing facility that exploded in Sand Springs last week is now behind bars without bond in Tulsa County.

Ryan Bassham is currently locked up in Creek County Jail, facing charges including aggravated trafficking of a controlled substance, manufacturing a dangerous substance, and possession of a firearm during a felony.

Bassham had posted a $2 million bond following the Sand Springs explosion, but was arrested in Creek County the day after for a separate illegal marijuana growing and processing facility near Kellyville.

Tulsa County has even more serious charges waiting — two first-degree murder counts for the employees who died in the explosion.

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said two days ago that he would ask the court to deny bond entirely for Bassham.

"Based upon the newly developed evidence, but also principally based on our belief that there is no bond that is going to keep our community safe, nor is there no bond sufficient to guarantee that Mr. Basham may reappear in court," Kunzweiler said.

Kunzweiler said investigators discovered Bassham had booked a flight to New York, apparently trying to leave Oklahoma before he could be arrested.

Bassham remains in Creek County Jail without bond Thursday, according to the Tulsa County D.A.'s office.

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