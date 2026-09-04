Triple-Digit Heat Builds through Labor Day Weekend

TULSA, OKLA — **HEAT ADVISORY FOR MOST OF NE OKLAHOMA FROM NOON UNTIL 7 THIS EVENING.**

Dangerous heat and worsening drought will continue across Green Country, with little meaningful rain in sight.

Highs Friday will climb into the upper 90s to lower 100s. The combination of high temperatures and humidity will make it feel even hotter, with heat index values up to 109 in some locations this afternoon.

A strong ridge of high pressure will remain entrenched over the region, keeping skies mostly clear and temperatures well above normal.

Saturday through much of next week, widespread triple-digit highs are expected, with heat headlines likely needed across much of the area. Some locations could see heat index values approach or exceed 110 degrees during the hottest afternoons.

Drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks and spend as much time as possible in the shade or air conditioning. The hottest part of the day will be during the afternoon, when temperatures climb into the triple digits.

With little meaningful rain in the forecast, drought conditions are expected to worsen into next week. The dry conditions will also lead to localized fire-weather concerns, especially on days when winds become gusty.

A weak cold front could finally bring scattered showers and storms and some relief towards the middle of the month, but for now, the heat and drought remain the dominant weather story.