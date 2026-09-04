Argument leads to officer-involved shooting, two hospitalized

TULSA, Okla — TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police say two people were hospitalized after a shots fired call turned into an active shooter call at Uncle Rozay's Wings and Thingz on Peoria.

Ultimately, it ended up in an officer-involved shooting.

"Oftentimes we say that a scene is kind of chaotic," said Captain Meulenberg. "This one truly, really exemplifies how chaotic it is."

Police are still investigating how everything unfolded to find more information.

According to Captain Richard Meulenberg, it seems like an altercation having to do with a vehicle crash led to a suspect pulling a gun and shooting at a victim.

He said the victim then ran into Rozay's.

Meulenberg said police got there as the events were unfolding.

“They get the call and they can still hear screaming, because what we have now is an active shooter in this Rozay’s Wings," he said. "We get there and we then confront this suspect shooter, who is still armed at the time. Now, I know that he pointed the gun at us. I don’t know if he fired at us yet, I’m hearing reports that he did but I can’t confirm that. Officers then, protecting themselves and protecting the people in the wing store returned fire or shot at him, striking him.”

Captain Meulenberg says two officers will be put on administrative leave to follow protocol measures as well as for their own mental health.

He said both the victim and suspect are at the hospital.

Captain Meulenberg said if anyone knows anything or has any tips for the police, they can call (918) 596-222.

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