Rural broadband project in Rogers County gets boost from feds, Cox internet

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Thanks to a partnership between the federal government and Cox, people living in rural Rogers County will soon have faster internet access.

The Roco Broadband plan brought $3 million from the federal government and Cox to bring fiber internet to homes underserved homes.

We've covered this project since the beginning:

Getting high-speed internet access to rural Oklahoma counties

In 2017, nearly 40% of homes in northeastern parts of Rogers County didn't have internet access. In Nowata and Craig counties, some areas jump to more than 40%.

John Burnett lives in Tracora Hills in Claremore. Burnett had struggles with his limited internet.

"Well, it would be slow, it would loop, that little circle would go around and around for a long time," said Burnett.

That endless loading circle is something John Burnett knows far too well. Burnett said the limited internet access has been a pain for far too long.

"When you're on the computer, it does the same thing. It'll freeze up or loop its very frustrating," said Burnett.



Previous coverage >>> Cherokee Nation brings broadband access to thousands of Oklahomans

That frustration is coming to an end thanks to the $3 million from the American rescue plan and Cox.

The partnership will serve over 1,000 homes from Sequoyah to Foyil, Will Rogers Downs, and Burnett's area.

"Everything on the TV seems even clearer and really quick," said Burnett.

Burnett already had his new internet installed.

"Everything is real quick that we have so far," said Burnett.

2 News Spoke with Roger Ramseyer from Cox. He said over 80% of customers say having internet access has improved their lives.

"It's so satisfying because people who didn't used to have a high-speed internet connection can now connect whether it is for work or remote working," said Ramseyer.



Burnett said having internet access in this day and age is essential.

"You got to have it; it's just the nature of life now," said Burnett.

Cox staff said they're also working on fiber internet projects in Fairfax and Tahlequah.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

