'Wahzhazhe Connect': Osage Nation to provide internet for members over 55

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — The Osage Nation announced they will be expanding its Broadband Project.

The tribe received a grant back in 2022 and started installing broadband into some communities already.

Assistant Principal Chief R.J. Walker broke down a bit of what the program entails.

In addition to constructing towers for signal all around the community, they are now paying for internet for individuals over the age of 55.

"The actual provider is Osage Broadband powered by Atlink, and we have what's called Wahzhazhe connect under the Executive Branch," he said.

Florence Bigheart Tranum has already been able to take advantage of this program.

She is excited for the change to take place.

​"Most of the people that are my friends are elderly, and they need that," she said.

Florence herself has been able to expand more into using the internet and agrees it has helped immensely.

​“I can communicate with my family, my friends, members of the tribe.”

Assistant Chief Walker hopes to have construction done for the plan in about three years.

“We will expand services, it will only get better, be providing fiber to the home. And, there are towers that are being built that’s going to continue to provide additional services.”

Osage members above 55 are eligible to enroll in this program if they have an existing broadband account.

More information can be found online on the Osage Nation website.

