Rogers State President Larry Rice retiring after 16 years

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Rogers State University President Larry Rice is retiring in July after 16 years with the university.

Rice started at RSU in 1979 as a full-time faculty member, at the time, it was known as Claremore Junior College.

Rice released a statement thanking everyone who helped grow the university.

“I am grateful to the Board of Regents of the University of Oklahoma for the opportunity to lead RSU and its continuing support of our mission. I also offer my thanks to the employees, students, alumni and supporters for their gifts of time, talent and resources that have helped to establish RSU as a premier regional university in Oklahoma.”

He transitioned into an administrative role at the University of Tulsa and eventually became a state representative for House District 8 from 1986 to 2004, becoming the Majority Floor Leader.

During his tenure at Rogers State, the university has become a leader in online courses and is one of the top regional universities in regional enrollment.

In 2023 RSU began a bachelor's degree program in chemical engineering and is working on graduate programs.

On top of academics, Rice was able to build infrastructure, including the Diamond Sports Complex, new on-campus housing, Chapman Dining Hall and a park on campus.

He also led the school's efforts to move its athletic programs to NCAA Division II and saw the 2022 Rogers State Softball team win a Division II National Title.

Beside him during his tenure was his wife, Peggy Rice, who helped with fundraising and friends created the Peggy Rice Award in Business Excellence endowment in 2021, which recognizes a top graduating senior in business administration.

The OU Board of Regents is developing a leadership transition plan for RSU.

