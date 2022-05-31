Rogers State wins DII softball national championship

CLAREMORE, Okla. — The Rogers State Hillcats are national champions.

The Hillcats beat Cal State Dominguez Hills 6-1 in Game 2 of the Division II championship series on Tuesday.

RSU pitcher Andrea Morales threw seven innings, only giving up one run on six hits in the win. It's the first national championship in the program's history.

HISTORY MADE‼️ THE ROGERS STATE HILLCATS ARE YOUR 2022 NCAA DII SOFTBALL NATIONAL CHAMPIONS‼️#MakeWay pic.twitter.com/1of4bX2MHR — RSU Hillcats (@RSUHillcats) May 31, 2022

RSU had beaten the Toros in grand fashion in Game 1 with a 6-5 walk-off win after coming back from a 5-run deficit on Monday.

