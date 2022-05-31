Watch
Rogers State wins DII softball national championship

2022 NCAA Division II Softball Championship, Game Two, Southern Indiana versus Rogers State, Assembly Athletic Complex, Denver, Colorado, USA, Thursday, 5/26/22
CLAREMORE, Okla. — The Rogers State Hillcats are national champions.

The Hillcats beat Cal State Dominguez Hills 6-1 in Game 2 of the Division II championship series on Tuesday.

RSU pitcher Andrea Morales threw seven innings, only giving up one run on six hits in the win. It's the first national championship in the program's history.

RSU had beaten the Toros in grand fashion in Game 1 with a 6-5 walk-off win after coming back from a 5-run deficit on Monday.

