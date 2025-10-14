Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Rogers County Sheriff's Office search for 'extremely dangerous' walkaway inmate

Beaux Jones
Rogers County Sheriff's Office
Beaux Jones
Posted

CLAREMORE, Okla. — The Rogers County Sheriff's Office is searching for DOC inmate Beaux Jones who walked away from a facility in the county.

RCSO said Jones is considered extremely dangerous and should not be approached.

If seen, call 911 and report the location and a description of his clothes.

2 News is working to learn when he walked away and from what specific facility he walked away from.

