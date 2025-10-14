New OK superintendent shares plans with parents: 'The work ahead is important'

OKLAHOMA CITY — New Oklahoma State Superintendent Lindel Fields sent a letter to parents and guardians about his plans with the state department of education moving forward.

He said the goal is simple but ambitious — restoring service, transparency and excellence to OSDE.

"Every decision we make will center on ensuring that every child in our state receives the education they deserve and that families feel confident in the system entrusted with their children’s future," Fields said.

He admitted that it would take time to improve efficiency, communication and clarity within the department but gave this list of immediate projects:



Review financials, create a budget, and present that budget to the State Board of Education at the Oct. 23 board meeting.

Issue an update on the status of statewide testing and provide guidance to districts on how to proceed.

Provide clarity to districts on the status of the social studies curriculum adoption and next steps.

Refine Open Records Request process, quickly fulfill outstanding requests, and automating data retrieval for the public.

Review existing lawsuits to seek swift resolution where possible.

Fields also shared three key priorities for the next 15 months:



Literacy: The foundation for lifelong learning and the key that unlocks every child’s future.

Career Pathways: Preparing every student to graduate ready for the next step—college, career, military, or any path that leads to purpose and fulfillment.

Teacher Recruitment and Retention: Ensuring that Oklahoma classrooms are led by well-supported, respected educators who are empowered to help students thrive.

Oklahoma’s turnaround will not happen from a single office or meeting—it will happen through partnership. Families, educators, and communities each play a vital role in helping our students grow. By working together with mutual respect, accountability, and kindness, we can restore pride and purpose to our schools and build a system that truly serves Oklahoma’s children.

Thank you for your trust, your advocacy, and your steadfast belief in the power of education. The work ahead is important, and I could not be more hopeful about what we will accomplish—together.

