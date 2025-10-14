Oaklawn Cemetery closes as Tulsa Race Massacre grave investigations resume

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa is starting the fifth round of excavations at Oaklawn Cemetery in hopes of uncovering and identifying more victims of the Tulsa Race Massacre.

In 2018, former Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum requested an investigation into possible mass graves related to the Tulsa Race Massacre.

Since excavations started, archaeologists have found several remains, with teams positively identifying three through DNA and help from descendants.

The first set of remains identified belonged to C.L. Daniel. He was a WWI veteran from Newnan, Georgia and was in Tulsa during the massacre.

2 News Anchor Naomi Keitt exclusively sat down with Daniel's family in November of 2024.

Local News 'Fulfilling his last written word': C.L. Daniel's family talks bringing him home Naomi Keitt

Another set of remains was identified and confirmed to the massacre through this process. In June, city leaders identified James Goings as a race massacre victim.

At that time, they also confirmed the identity of remain's belonging to George Melvin Gillispie.

City leaders sharing a photo of Gillispie who is said to have died sometime between 1920 and 1924. Researchers are working to confirm if he to was a victim of the Tulsa Race Massacre.

City of Tulsa

In June, Mayor Monroe Nichols proclaimed June 1 as the Tulsa Race Massacre Observance Day. The city council also allocated $1 million to continue excavations, DNA analysis and identification tests.

The City of Tulsa exhumed several more remains and hopes descendents will come forward to compare DNA to help make more positive identifications.

Click here for how you can get involved.

City leaders are hosting a news conference on Oct. 14 ahead of the fifth round of excavations. As the process continues the Oaklawn Cemetery will be closed for several weeks.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

