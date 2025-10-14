$1.9M verdict in Tulsa teen’s motorcycle wreck involving deputy

TULSA, Okla. — A jury has recommended $1.9 million be awarded to a Tulsa family in a years-long civil case against Tulsa County officials.

On Mother’s Day of 2017, Cobie Tyner, 18, died in a motorcycle wreck near Chandler Park.

“It’s been eight years of constant turmoil,” said Derek Tyner, Cobie’s dad.

Cobie had been riding motorcycles since he was four. His parents say he was always full of adventure.

“He’d wake up, ‘mom, mom, what are we doing today, what’s for dinner, what can we do?’” said Mona, Cobie’s mom.

During a ride with fellow motorcycle riders, Cobie crashed head-on into another vehicle on Avery Drive and passed away. It wasn’t until the survivor of that crash, and other witnesses, came forward when a deeper investigation began by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Despite initial reports that never placed a Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office deputy at the scene of the crash, OHP investigators found that deputy, was trying to make a U-Turn, blocking the road, when Cobie came around the corner and did not have enough time to stop. Cobie drove into the other lane to avoid the deputy’s vehicle and crash, according to court documents.

“If you call and have an issue, they would come out and help you, unless it’s one of their own involved, it’s a whole different story,” said Derek Tyner, referring to law enforcement.

Mona and Derek Tyner filed the lawsuit against several Tulsa County officials. It has lasted years through appeals, legal technicalities and two jury trials. It wasn’t until October 10, 2025, the family got the latest verdict.

“Where they said it was 100% not his fault, I was like ‘yes,’ because [Cobie] doesn’t have a voice,” said Mona. “This was our justice, our son was innocent.”

The Tyners’ attorney, Dan Smolen, says, if the county had settled this tort claim, the maximum amount would have been $175,000. Between changing laws from the time the suit was filed and the jury’s recommendation, the judge could decide nearly $2 million in this case. There are a lot of factors that weigh into a judge’s decision.

“Just by delaying the process, [Tulsa County] exposed the county to much more in damages… than… if they had just been reasonable about it,” said Smolen.

Billing documents show the DA’s office billed nearly $60,000 alone to an outside consultant to counter the claims from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.

The Tulsa County DA can still appeal this latest decision.

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office did not have a comment and referred 2 News to the DA’s office.

The DA’s office said they are still considering next steps and have no further comment at this time.

The deputy, Andrew Titsworth, is currently employed with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

