RIVERLINE: Mixed-use development in the works in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A major development could soon be headed to south Tulsa near 81st and Lewis.

The Urban and Economic Development Committee met Sept. 10, as the city works to create the Southern Villa T.I.F. District.

The tax incentive is to bring the Riverline Project to reality, which includes 700 apartments and 200,000 square feet of shops.

“The corner of 81st and Lewis is about to get an upgrade,” said Anthony Archie.

The development sits in District 2 City Councilor Anthony Archie’s district. It’ll sit on Muscogee Creek Nation land between 81st and 91st and Riverside and Lewis.

Archie shared about what it could do for this part of south Tulsa.

“What it represents is jobs,” said Archie. “What it represents is additional housing for our community. We are on a fast track to 13,000 units, and every single corridor of our city needs to do its part in contributing to that housing stock.”

He says over the last two decades, this section of south Tulsa has been in decline. The once thriving Plaza Shopping Center nearby has seen better days.

Saint Amon Baking Co. moved in 4 years ago.

“This center here was already going down, but it is still busy,” said Jean Baptiste Saint Amon.

Jean Baptiste Saint Amon owns the bakery. He says they do see a steady stream of business and are excited for even more development nearby.

“This area, south of Tulsa, but more like towards Riverside, needs something as far as shopping,” said Saint Amon. That’s going to attract a lot of people.”

The new development is a partnership between the city, as it works to create the T.I.F. district, and the Muscogee Creek Nation, which owns the land.

City councilors plan to vote on the T.I.F. district by the end of September.

“We want to double down on this intersection and this area, and we want to see growth and development,” said Archie.

Developers say the goal is to start work in the second half of 2026. It should take about 23 months to finish.

