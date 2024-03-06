RESULTS: Wagoner Co. votes no sales tax hike; Trump, Biden win big in OK

TULSA, Okla. — Super Tuesday elections have drawn to a close. From the presidential primaries in Oklahoma and special elections in Green Country, there's a lot to unpack.

By far, the biggest takeaway is that Wagoner County clearly did not want higher sales taxes, even if that meant a new ambulance service.

Voters said a resounding "no" to all measures on the ballot.

Seven of the eight measures would have raised sales taxes throughout the county.

The measures sparked tense arguments at town halls and protests in the streets.

Among these was Proposition Four. That would have taken away reserve funding from fire departments to pay for the establishment of a county-wide ambulance service.

We caught up with Oak Grove firefighter Jeff Riddle, who sees this as welcome news.

"We would support a plan to increase ambulance service in Wagoner County. We've stated that over and over again, but we cannot support a 'Rob Peter but pay Paul.'"



RELATED STORY >>> Wagoner County voters reject props 4 and 6

Riddle told us a plan to fund an ambulance service independently also fell through the cracks a few years ago.

Moving onto presidential politics, there were no upsets in the Sooner State on Tuesday night.

As expected, Donald Trump beat Nikki Haley in the GOP primary. The former president trounced his former United Nations ambassador by over 60 points and received all the delegates.

MORE ELECTION COVERAGE >>> SUPER TUESDAY: Polls are closed in Green Country, view live results here

President Joe Biden also met expectations, easily fending off Democratic challengers in the form of author Marianne Williamson and Rep. Dean Phillips (Minn.).

Biden secured over 73% of the vote and all delegates. The latter two each got about 9%, followed by lower percentages for other candidates.

However, something historic about this Election Day was the Libertarian Party hosting its first-ever presidential primary in Oklahoma. Libertarians here wound up choosing activist Chase Oliver.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

