Tulsa prepares for big BMX championships

TULSA, Okla. — It's not often you can watch Olympians compete, but some of the best BMX riders in the world will be in Tulsa from May 9-11 for the USA Cycling Elite BMX National Championships and Legacy Nationals.

"Right around 800 athletes, parents, grandparents, friends, and family," Justin Wahl from USA BMX said. "So we're looking at about 13,000 in attendance here in Tulsa."

Riders travel in from all over the country, including 14-year-old Hunter Lee from Omaha, Nebraska. He'll compete in the Legacy Nationals, hoping to improve his rank.

"There's your novice classes, your inner class, and your expert class," Lee said. "I'm in the inner right now, hoping to move up to expert this weekend."

In that elite level competing for a national championship, spectators get to see the top riders in the country, some of whom represented their country in the Olympics. In the open division, ages range from toddlers, all the way to older riders at 70 years old or more.

"We see the full range in ages as well as proficiencies," Wahl said. "The novice class is really strong here. A lot of new BMX riders from the community, as well as our elites, obviously, are competing for those titles and championships."

Then there's the financial impact on the city for an event like this. Jonathan Huskey with Tulsa Regional Tourism says estimates reach over $1 million.

Riders practice before BMX championships in Tulsa

"Not only are people coming into this event, but they're staying in hotel rooms, they're eating in our restaurants, they're shopping at our businesses," Huskey said. "So that's all money and dollars that flow into our local economy."

All in an effort to make Green Country a versatile city in the attractions we bring in, Huskey said.

"If you want to host your event in Tulsa, no matter what it is, we can handle it."

