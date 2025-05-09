TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — One of the few elections in Green Country on May 13 includes the City of Tahlequah, which wants to continue a half-penny sales tax for local infrastructure.

Tahlequah already has a 0.5% tax it's using on current construction in places like Fourth Street and Muskogee Avenue, with cooperation from Cherokee Nation.

WATCH: Tahlequah to vote on continuing half-penny street work tax

Voters will decide whether to keep that going from the start of 2026 through the end of 2030 to expand to other areas for projects like new sidewalks, crosswalks, turn signals, new curbing, and street lighting.

The proposition is endorsed by Tahlequah Chamber of Commerce.



"I know that a lot of people are a little irritated sometimes by the construction," city planning commission member Ryan Cannonie said. "But at the end of that is gonna be nicer roads, easier turns, and safer roads here in Tahlequah too."

Cannonie added the inconvenient construction for the last five years has already yielded positive results.

"It is making the walk down to Norris Park for different events (and) festivals a lot easier now that we have a lot nicer, easy, maintained sidewalks."

Nancy & Jim Denton made the same walk toward Norris Park on May 8. The couple said they're proof that residents enjoy the wider access, and plan to vote Yes on May 13 or vote early May 9.

"I think we need a lot more sidewalks in Tahlequah," Nancy Denton said. "Like out toward Walmart and down that way also, I mean, there's people that walk all over the place there."

City Administrator Taylor Tannehill told 2 News another priority for improvement is school zones.

"Adding the simplest things of sidewalks in and around those schools is a really important part of this," Tannehill said. "Not necessarily safety concerns, but just really getting the kids from Point A to Point B without having to walk in the street."

Local attorney B.J. Baker said he's convinced the Yes vote will benefit the town.

"It's a chance to move Tahlequah forward," Baker said. "I'm a lifelong resident of Tahlequah. I'm proud of this town. I wanna see it improved. I wanna see it move forward. And that's what this vote allows us to do."

