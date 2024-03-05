SUPER TUESDAY: Oklahomans head to the polls on March 5

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma is one of 17 states and territories included in Super Tuesday on March 5. This year Oklahoma will cast ballots to vote in the presidential primary along with some counties including extra items on the ballots.

While some candidates have suspended their elections campaigns they remain on the Oklahoma ballot.

CHECK RESULTS HERE AFTER 7 P.M.

Names on the Republican ballot in alphabetical order:



Ryan L. Binkley

Chris Christie

Ron DeSantis

Nikki Haley

Asa Hutchinson

Vivik Ramaswamy

David Stuckenberg

Donald J. Trump

Names on the Democratic ballot in alphabetical order:



Joseph R Biden Jr.

Stephen Lyons

Armando Mando Perez-Serrato

Dean Phillips

Cenk Uygur

Marianne Williamson

Names on the Independent ballot in alphabetical order:



Jacob Hornberger

Chase Oliver

While every county is included in the presidential primaries some are also using this election to try and pass propositions.

2 News is breaking down the some Oklahoma counties that are voting on multiple items.

Creek:

Creek County is asking voters to look at two propositions for the city of Oilton. The two propositions asks if the city clerk and the treasurer should be appointed by the mayor with council approval.

McIntosh:

McIntosh County's one proposition is to add a 5% tax to be allocated to increase lodging and sleeping accommodations as well as marketing, cleaning, enhancing public safety and general needs around and near Lake Eufuala.

Wagoner:

Wagoner County residents will cast ballots on eight propositions, but one is sparking some concern, especially with firefighters.

District 3 Wagoner County Commissioner Tim Kelly said Wagoner County needs ambulances, especially in the municipal areas.

For more on Wagoner County's propositions.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

