Resolution naming new turnpike after Toby Keith approved in Oklahoma Senate

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Senate has passed a resolution to honor the legacy of Toby Keith.

Keith, an Oklahoma native and country music legend, passed away from cancer in 2024. House Concurrent Resolution 1019 proposes naming a new turnpike in the Oklahoma City area after Keith.

The resolution was written by State Rep. Jason Blair, a Republican from Moore.

"Toby Keith was more than a country music star. He was a proud Oklahoman who never forgot where he came from," Blair said. "Naming this turnpike in his honor is a fitting way to recognize a man who represented our state with ultimate patriotism and generosity."

The turnpike, which will be named the Toby Keith Expressway, would extend from Interstate 44 east to Interstate 35 near Indian Hill Road.

Keith, who was born in Clinton and raised in Moore, sold more than 40 million albums over the course of his career. Keith was also known for his support of the troops and tours with USO.

